Polling for the by-election to the three assembly constituencies, Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj began on Thursday. A 90-year-old woman exercised her right to vote during the West Bengal Assembly by-polls. Manobashini Chakrabarty casted her vote at Mitra Institution polling booth in Bhabanipur, from where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting. Votes will be counted on October 3.

#WestBengalBypolls | 90-year-old Manobashini Chakrabarty casts her vote at Mitra Institution polling booth in Bhabanipur pic.twitter.com/mMiAbWOoPx — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

