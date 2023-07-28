A tragic incident unfolded at Meghavaram beach in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam when a massive blue whale washed ashore on Thursday. Local reports indicate that the majestic creature measures around 25 feet in length and weighs approximately five tons. A video has surfaced on social media that shows many locals thronging the beach to get a glimpse of the mammal. Whale Deaths in Australia Video: Nearly 50 Pilot Whales Dead After Mass Stranding on Cheynes Beach.

Whale on Andhra Pradesh Beach Video

#AndhraPradesh: A 30-foot-long dead #BlackWhale washed up on the old Meghavaram #sea shore in Santabommali mandal of #Srikakulam #district. Locals thronged the place to see the giant whale.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/jNU8VBCDBl — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) July 28, 2023

Dead Whale on Andhra Pradesh Beach

Carcass of a 25-foot blue whale, the biggest mammal on earth, washed ashore a beach in Santhabommali mandal of #Srikakulam district in #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/pQ4SN3InGx — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)