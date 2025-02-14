Mumbai Police have stated that they were unable to reach YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, as his mobile phone was switched off and his house was locked. Attempts to contact his lawyer were also unsuccessful. Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has been embroiled in controversy, ever since his video from India’s Got Latent went viral. The police are continuing their efforts to establish communication with him. As speculation grows, fans and followers are awaiting an official statement from Allahbadia or his representatives. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show’s Video Editor Pratham Sagar Arrives at Khar Police Station for Investigation (Watch Video).

