India's Got Latent has been in the spotlight following Ranveer Allahbadia’s (BeerBiceps) offensive "parental sex" remark on the show, which quickly went viral. As a result, multiple FIRs have been filed against both Ranveer and Samay Raina, with reports indicating that police have summoned them for questioning. Now, ANI has released footage showing the show’s video editor, Pratham Sagar, arriving at the Khar police station for investigation. The controversy began when Ranveer while hosting, asked a contestant an inappropriate question: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for your entire life or join them and stop it once?” This comment sparked outrage, with social media users voicing their strong condemnation. When Kanan Gill Asked ‘Sex With Parents’ Question to Jackky Bhagnani; Old Video Resurfaces Post Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy – WATCH.

'India's Got Latent' Show Video Editor Pratham Sagar at Khar Police Station in Mumbai

#WATCH | Ranveer Allahbadia controversy | Maharashtra: Pratham Sagar, the video editor of 'India's Got Latent' show, reaches the Khar police station to join the investigation. pic.twitter.com/DHDz0Tvbxl — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

