The WEF on Monday announced that the planned World Economic Forum meets in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos have been deferred in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. WEF, in a statement, said that "the annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters in Switzerland between 17-21 January 2022. It is now planned for early summer,"

