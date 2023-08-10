On the occasion of World Lion Day 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend greetings for the special day. Taking to Twitter aka X, PM Modi shared a few pictures of lions and said, "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence." PM Modi also said that the country is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions. He further said that over the last few years, there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. "I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," PM Modi said. No-Confidence Motion Debate in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi To Reply in Lok Sabha Today.

'May We Continue To Cherish and Protect Them'

World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those… pic.twitter.com/ohWcPP2Ofe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)