The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) increased the metro fares for the first time in eight years on Monday, August 25. The new fares will take effect today. The DRMC shared the revised rate card on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)." The fares of all the regular metro lines have been raised by INR 1 to INR 4. Meanwhile, the fares of the Airport Express Line have increased by INR 1 to INR 5. The new fares will have a minimum fare of INR 11 and a maximum fare of INR 64. Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

Delhi Metro Fare Hike

