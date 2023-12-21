Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in a conversation with a momo seller in Gorakhpur during a government programme. In a light-hearted manner, he inquired whether any public representative from the BJP had visited the seller’s outlet. The momo seller promptly responded that Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had indeed visited and even sampled a few delicacies. The meeting also included the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior party leaders. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off 50 Buses and 38 Interceptor Vehicles in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Yogi Adityanath Light-Hearted Exchange With Momo Seller

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks momo stall owner - “Our MPs who ate made the payment or not?” pic.twitter.com/EDUGGmFeZp — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 21, 2023

