Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a significant initiative in Lucknow involving the deployment of 50 buses, 38 interceptor vehicles, and 12 publicity vans. Additionally, CM Adityanath transferred the grant amount to over 4,000 electric vehicle owners as part of the state's efforts to promote sustainable transportation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspect Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

Yogi Adityanath Promotes Sustainable Transportation

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 50 buses, 38 interceptor vehicles, and 12 publicity vans. He also transferred a grant amount to more than 4,000 electric vehicle owners. pic.twitter.com/AtrNn2be3E — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)