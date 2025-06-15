What was meant to be a joyful summer getaway turned into a nightmare for a Nagpur family after their daughter, Trisha Bijwe, fell nearly 30 feet when a zipline cable snapped mid-ride in Manali on June 8. The horrific incident left the young girl with multiple leg fractures. Initially treated in Manali, Trisha was later shifted to Chandigarh and is now receiving treatment at a Nagpur hospital. Her family has accused the zipline operator of lacking basic safety protocols and claimed there was no immediate medical assistance at the site. A video shared by them shows the chilling moment of the fall. The incident has triggered outrage and renewed demands for stricter safety enforcement at adventure tourism spots. The Bijwe family has urged authorities to investigate and take strict action to prevent future tragedies. Pilibhit Road Accident Caught on Camera: Reckless Van Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash, Biker Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Zipline Accident in Manali

