A serious road accident in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on camera, highlighting the negligence of a Magic vehicle driver. The incident occurred near Jyorah Kalyanpur in Barkhera police station area, when the Magic suddenly stopped without signaling to pick up a passenger. A DCM truck loaded with goods, trailing closely behind, couldn’t brake in time and hit the Magic from the side. The impact pushed the Magic into the opposite lane, where it collided with an oncoming bike. Though no lives were lost, the biker was seriously injured and hospitalised. Passengers jumped from the Magic to escape. The DCM driver initially fled but was later caught by police. The video is now viral on social media. Aurangabad Road Accident: Truck Driver Gets Trapped Between Steering and Seat After Deadly Collision Between 2 Trucks on NH-19 in Bihar, Rescued After Hours; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pilibhit Accident

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला पीलीभीत का ये हादसा देखिए - पूरी गलती मैजिक वाहन की है, जिसने अचानक से बीच सड़क पर ब्रेक मार दिए। पीछे से आ रहा लकड़ी से भरा कैंटर इमरजेंसी ब्रेक नहीं मार सकता था, इसलिए उसकी टक्कर मैजिक से हो गई। मैजिक गाड़ी रोड के दूसरी तरफ पहुंची तो बाइक भिड़ गई। pic.twitter.com/C1hHWz3ktt — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2025

