A SpiceJet flight from Kandla, Gujarat, landed safely in Mumbai after outer pane of a windshield cracked midair on Tuesday, July 5. "During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal.The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. This incident happened on the same day when another SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai had to be diverted to Karachi after its fuel indicator started malfunctioning.

