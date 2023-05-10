ABP News is releasing its exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The channel is hosting live streaming of the exit poll results 2023 on its YouTube channel. The exit poll results will predict who, out of Congress, BJP, and JDS, secures the majority and forms a government in the Kannada state. The Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13. Scroll down to watch live streaming of ABP News Karnataka exit poll results for 2023. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results: From Date To Time and Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About Post-Poll Prediction Surveys. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 on ABP News Live Streaming:

