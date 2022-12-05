ABP News is releasing its exit poll results 2022 for the MCD elections. The exit poll results for the MCD election 2022 is being live streamed on ABP News' YouTube channel. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD went to polls on December 4. The contest is between the ruling BJP and the AAP. Meanwhile, the Congress is also trying hard to regain power. Who will win the MCD elections 2022? Watch MCD election exit poll results live streaming on ABP News below. ABP News Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for State Assembly Elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

MCD Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News:

