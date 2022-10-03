The stage has been set for a face-off between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray after the split in Shiv Sena as the by-elections dates for the Andheri East seat in Mumbai have been announced. The voting will be held on November 3 while the counting of votes will take place on November 6. The Andheri East seat fell vacant after the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Assembly By-Elections 2022: Bypoll Schedule For 7 Seats Across 6 States Announced, Check Polling and Result Dates Here.

Andheri East by Elections Date Declared

Andheri East By Elections Date Declared 3 November- Voting 6 November- Counting Seat Vacated After Death of #Shivsena MLA #RameshLatke#रमेशलटके #शिवसेना — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)