New Delhi, October 3: The Election Commission of India today announced schedule for by-elections to seven assembly seats across six states. According to the schedule, by-elections will be held on November 3. The results will be declared on November 6. Two vacant seats in Bihar and one each in Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will go to by-elections. Andheri East By-Elections 2022: Poll Date Announced, Stage Set for First Face-Off Between CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray After Shiv Sena Split.

Assembly By-Elections 2022 Schedule:

By-elections to 7 Assembly seats across 6 States to be held on 3rd November, results on 6th November pic.twitter.com/6ezM1WHDqV — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)