The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Folk singer Maithili Thakur has been fielded from the Alinagar seat, marking her political debut. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra will contest from the Buxar seat, as the party banks on fresh faces and popular figures. Polls for the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Samrat Choudhary To Contest From Tarapur, Vijay Kumar Sinha Fielded in Lakhisarai.

BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates for Bihar Polls

BJP releases second list of 12 candidates for #BiharElections2025 Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat pic.twitter.com/XuJCtEGjpA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)