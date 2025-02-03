Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the non-release of outstanding wage dues totalling INR 1,056 Crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu. In his notice, Tagore urged the Government to take immediate action in clearing the dues and to approve the revised labour budget for the state. He expressed concern over the delay in releasing the funds, which he believes is adversely affecting the livelihood of workers in rural Tamil Nadu. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme aims to provide employment and financial security to rural households, and the pending dues have raised alarm among local workers. ‘Deeply Troubling’: Congress MP Manickam Tagore Writes to FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Flags Concerns Over Recent Changes in LIC Policies.

MP Manickam Tagore Submits Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on Pending MGNREGS Wage

#BudgetSession2025 | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "non-release of outstanding wage dues amounting to Rs 1,056 Crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu". "I urge… pic.twitter.com/c7CCg4Wm6t — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

