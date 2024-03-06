Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday removed Sudhir Sharma from his position as AICC Secretary immediately. Sharma earlier made headlines when he rebelled against the party in Himachal Pradesh during the Rajya Sabha Elections 2024. Himachal Pradesh: Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania Disqualifies Six Congress-Backed MLAs from State Assembly Under Anti-Defection Law (Watch Video).

Sudhir Sharma Sacked

