The newly formed Delhi government has revealed the allocation of ministerial portfolios. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will handle important departments, including Finance. Parvesh Verma has been given responsibility for several key ministries, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), Water, and Gurudwara Elections. Further details will be provided soon. Delhi Cabinet To Visit Yamuna Ghat After Swearing-In Ceremony, Says BJP Leader and CM-Designate Rekha Gupta.

Delhi Portfolio Allocation

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has allocated portfolios to its cabinet ministers pic.twitter.com/OJGwjOx8Mh — IANS (@ians_india) February 20, 2025

