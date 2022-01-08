.The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced dates for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The polls in Goa will take place on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on the same day in the evening. Goa will witness a contest between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). There are a total of 40 assembly seats in Goa.

Here Are Details:

Goa Assembly Elections Phase Number of Constituencies 40 Date of Notification January 21 Last Date of Filing Papers January 28 Last Date of Withdrawal January 31 Date of Scrutiny of Papers January 29 Date of Elections February 14 Date of Results March 10

