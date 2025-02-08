Congress is poised for another electoral setback and is on the way to hit a hat-trick of zero seats in Delhi, according to the latest counting trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. As of the time of writing, the BJP is leading in 41 seats, while AAP is ahead in 29, with no sign of Congress making a significant impact in the Delhi assembly election 2025. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats in total. Exit polls also indicate a third consecutive wipeout for Congress in the capital. Delhi Election Result 2025 Winners List: Constituency-Wise List of Winning Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Delhi Assembly Elections.

Hat-Trick of Zero for Congress?

Delhi Election Result 2025 Trends Show Congress Trailing in All 70 Assembly Seats (Photo Credits: ECI Website)

