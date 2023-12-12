Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Union Minister Amit Shah, stating that Shah seems unaware of history, following Shah's mention of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the parliament. Gandhi said, "Pandit Nehru gave his life for the country and was in jail for years. It appears that Amit Shah is not aware of the history. This is all just to distract from the basic issue, which is the caste-based survey and where the country's is wealth going? They don't want to discuss this issue and are afraid of it." Rahul Gandhi alleged that the distraction tactics involving historical figures like Pandit Nehru are attempts to divert attention from pressing matters. PM Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at Congress With ‘Money Heist’ Reference Amid IT Raids on MP Dhiraj Sahu (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim at Union Minister Amit Shah

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "...The basic issue is caste-based census and who is getting people's money? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this. We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve...Even our CM in… pic.twitter.com/Jp3eJmI9TT — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

VIDEO | "Pandit Nehru gave his life for the country, was in jail for years. It appears that Amit Shah is not aware about the history. This is all just to distract from the basic issue which is the caste-based survey and where the country's is wealth going? They don't want to… pic.twitter.com/BhuvxIn4OJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

