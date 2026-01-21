Kannur, January 21: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday made a high-profile appeal to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging the veteran CPI(M) leader to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking at a press conference in Kannur, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment described such a move as a "revolutionary decision" that would accelerate Kerala's economic growth. Athawale emphasized that a partnership with the BJP-led NDA would ensure a greater flow of central funds to the state. "I appeal to Pinarayi Vijayan to join the NDA. If he joins, more money will come to Kerala," Athawale stated, adding that while political opposition is natural, it should not hinder development. He further noted that the Republican Party of India (A) is seeing increased membership in the state as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections. Mahayuti Has Shut Down All Businesses of Uddhav, Raj Thackeray: Ramdas Athawale.

#WATCH | Kannur, Kerala: At a press conference, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "... I appeal to the CPI(M) leader and long-serving Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, to join the NDA, as it would be a revolutionary decision. If he joins the NDA, more money will come… pic.twitter.com/ZLtr37IICP — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026

