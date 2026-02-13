Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale delivered a characteristically poetic defence of the Union Budget 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, drawing laughter and viral attention online. Backing the Narendra Modi government, Athawale praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while targeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Quoting a verse that quickly trended, he said, “Bharat-US ka itna accha ho gaya deal, toh Kharge sahab aap ko kyun ho raha hai feel?” He added, “Achha Budget dene ki jinke paas hai kala, unka naam hai Sitaraman Nirmala. Narendra Modi ji to kar rahe gareebon ko bhala, to Congress walon ka kyon dil jala?” Athawale highlighted that the Budget allocation for Social Justice and Empowerment stands at Rs 1.98 lakh crore, calling it proof of the government’s commitment to farmers, the poor and marginalised communities. ‘Joining NDA Will Bring More Money to Kerala’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Urges CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Join NDA (Watch Video).

Ramdas Athawale’s Rhyming Budget Speech Targets Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

