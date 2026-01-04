Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale asserted that the Mahayuti has "shut down" all the businesses of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

Addressing a public gathering here on Saturday, Ramdas Athawale said, "Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have come together, and Mahayuti together has shut down all the businesses of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray."

Also Read | 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results: Unopposed vs NOTA Rule.

He further stated that he has "no displeasure" with anyone, after previously expressing discontent within the Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing for the BMC elections.

Athawale said that the Mahayuti has undertaken major initiatives for the people of Mumbai by providing them with houses.

Also Read | IRCTC Hotel 'Scam' Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Moves Delhi High Court Against Framing of Charges.

"The Mahayuti has done many works for the people of Mumbai. The government has worked to provide houses to people. The statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar were (also) built," he added.

On Tuesday, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar met Athawale at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra to address growing discontent.

"Pravin Darekar came and said that he understands our displeasure. The CM also called me this morning, and Pravin Darekar came with his message," Athawale said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the upcoming BMC elections will be "life-changing" for Mumbai and its people.

While addressing a gathering at the NSCI Dome in Worli, he criticised the opposition, saying that the Mahayuti will "teach a lesson" to those who care only about their self-interest.

"We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)