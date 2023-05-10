According to the India Today-Axis My exit poll results for Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress party is likely to win 17 seats out of 28 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the BJP is expected to win 10 seats while the JDS only one seat. The counting of votes and final results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be declared on May 13. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by News Nation-CGS: BJP Likely To Form Government in Karnataka With 114 Seats, Congress in Second Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

Congress Is Leading On 17 Seats Out of 28 in Bengaluru

According to India today Exit Polls Modi’s Roadshow failed in Bengaluru. Congress is leading on 17 seats out of 28 in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi’s & Priyanka Gandhi’s Campaign Effect in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/ppQOt1pBCJ — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) May 10, 2023

