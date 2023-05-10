The exit poll results for the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are out. As per the News Nation CGS exit poll, the ruling party BJP will have a majority in Karnataka with the saffron party winning 114 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress is likely to be the second-largest party in the state with 86 seats while JDS is in the third spot with 21 seats. The counting of votes and final results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 will be declared on May 13. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by India Today-Axis My India: BJP Winning 16 Seats While 3 Seats for Congress in Coastal Karnataka.

BJP To Form Government in Karnataka?

News Nation CGS exit poll for Karnataka - BJP majority #ExitPolls #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/cR3QKO9U9b — Jitendra Jain (@JitendraJain_) May 10, 2023

