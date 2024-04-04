Former member of Parliament (MP) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav arrived on a Bullet to file his nomination for Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha constituency. A video of the same has surfaced on social media. Pappu Yadav merged his party with Congress a few days ago and hoped to be the candidate for the seat of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jan Adhikar Party Leader Pappu Yadav Joins Congress, Merges His Outfit (Watch Video).

Pappu Yadav Arrives on Bullet to File Nomination

#WATCH | Riding a motorcycle, Pappu Yadav arrived at the nomination centre in Purnea, Bihar, today#LokSabhaElection2024 pic.twitter.com/jJ1WVT2Reu — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)