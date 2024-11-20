The Poll Diary has predicted a clear victory for Mahayuti in the exit poll results in Maharashtra. The Poll Diary has predicted 122-186 seats for Mahayuti, 69-121 seats for MVA, and 12-29 seats for others. The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145. The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 will be announced on November 23. Scroll down to check the party-wise Maharashtra exit poll results 2024. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Clear Mandate for BJP-Led MahaYuti, MVA Falls Flat, Predicts Peoples Pulse; Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Poll Diary

