The exit poll conducted by Peoples Pulse suggested a clear victory for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP's MahaYuti alliance. As per the polls, the MahaYuti is clinching between 175 and 195 seats out of the 288 available, comfortably surpassing the 145-seat threshold needed to form a government. The BJP is expected to lead the charge with an estimated 102 to 120 seats, leaving the Congress with a projected 24 to 44 seats. The results of the Maharashtra elections 2024 will be announced on November 23. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Retain Power, Predicts Matrize Survey; Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

