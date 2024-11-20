The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MahaYuti is all set to retain the power in Maharashtra, exit poll results by Matrize showed. The Matrize suggested a comfortable win for the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (AP) alliance. According to Matrize exit poll predictions, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will score 110 to 130 seats in Maharashtra. In the MahaYuti, BJP is projected to win 89-101 seats, while Shinde Sena is poised to win 37-45 seats and Ajit Pawar faction on 17-26 seats, respectively. Congress is predicted to win 39-47 seats. Uddhav group may win 21-29 seats, while Sharad Pawar faction can win 35-43 seats. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on India Today: Watch Seat-Wise Predictions for Maharashtra State Assembly Election Result.

BJP-Led MahaYuti To Retain Power in Maharashtra

BJP-Led MahaYuti To Retain Power in Maharashtra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)