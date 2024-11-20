With the current Maharashtra assembly tenure set to end on November 26, the state has voted in a single phase today, November 20, for the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. Multiple agencies come up with exit polls for Maharashtra. India Today is hosting live streaming on the Maharashtra exit poll results. Will the MahaYuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP retain power? Will the MVA of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) make a comeback? Watch live streaming of the Maharashtra exit polls and seat-wise predictions on India Today below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on India Today

