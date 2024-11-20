The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 exit poll results are being announced today, November 20. The 288-member Maharashtra assembly went to poll in a single phase earlier today. ABP Majha will live stream the Maharashtra exit poll results 2024 on its YouTube channel. The ruling MahaYuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (AP), has locked horns with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), as its partners in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Other local parties and alliances are also vying to make an impact as they contest Maharashtra polls. One can watch Maharashtra exit poll results 2024 live streaming in Marathi on ABP Majha to get a glimpse of the possible outcome of the closely-watched election. The Election Commission will officially announce the Maharashtra state legislative assembly elections 2024 results on November 23. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on ABP Majha

