The Election Commission of India (ECI) today, December 1, said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will assume the Chairship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for 2026. Notably, he will assume the chairship on December 3, 2026, on behalf of India. CEC Gyanesh Kumar will take over the position on December 3, 2026, during the Council of Member States meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. As the chair, the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over all Council meetings in 2026. The International IDEA, which was established in 1995, is an intergovernmental organisation having 35 members and the United States and Japan as observers. SIR Phase II: Election Commission Extends SIR Deadline in 12 States and Union Territories; Final List on February 14.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Chair International IDEA in 2026

International IDEA - 30 years of supporting Democracy Worldwide. CEC Gyanesh Kumar to assume Chairship of International IDEA on December 3, 2026 on Behalf of India: ECI pic.twitter.com/YjYQ7HDANq — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

