Kolkata, January 15: The Election Commission on Saturday rescheduled polls to four municipal corporations, namely Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri corporations in West Bengal. The election for the four corporations will now be held on February 12 instead of January 22. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had asked the State Election to submit an affidavit within 48 hours to inform it about the number of containment zones in poll-bound areas and number of officials to be deployed on poll duty.

Election Commission reschedules polls to four municipal corporations in West Bengal; election to be held on February 12 instead of January 22 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2022

