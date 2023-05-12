Two ministers of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet, Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikant Sahu, resigned on Friday, ahead of a cabinet reshuffle in the Odisha government, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu Resign from Naveen Patnaik's cabinet. Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha resigned, citing personal reasons. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Meets PM Narendra Modi, Asks for Site Clearance of Sri Jagannath Puri International Airport.

