INDIA Bloc leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, continued their protest against alleged voter fraud and issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar by wearing T-shirts featuring the name "Minta Devi," a voter reportedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission’s voter list. The demonstration took place inside Parliament today, August 12, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge also joining the protest. A video shared by ANI shows several Opposition MPs clad in white T-shirts bearing Minta Devi’s name, highlighting the glaring irregularities in the voter rolls. The leaders held up a large banner with the slogan "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight," while raising chants demanding accountability and transparency in the electoral process. INDIA Bloc Protest Against ‘Vote Chori’: Election Commission Dismisses Agitating Opposition Leaders’ Allegations on Voter List As ‘Incorrect’.

INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Voter Fraud Wearing 'Minta Devi' T-Shirts

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders continue to protest over the alleged voter fraud and SIR issues. MPs were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list. pic.twitter.com/LVhS3I5CZJ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

