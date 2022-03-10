The single-phase polling for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 took place on February 20 with a voter turnout of 70.2%. In all, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts of Punjab went to poll while a total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, were in the fray for the elections in the state. The counting of votes for the Punjab assembly elections 2022 will be held today and results will be declared by evening. The state saw six parties and a host of independent candidates in the fray with the Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab Lok Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the key players.

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. India Today-Axis projected up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly while a few exit polls also forecast a hung assembly in Punjab. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the AAP in Punjab, making it the frontrunner. The Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won a majority by winning 77 seats. The party ousted the SAD-BJP government that had been in power for 10 years.

