As AAP is looking at a thumping victory in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the state Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu humbly accepts defeat and congratulates AAP and Bhagwant Mann for the surprising lead. Sidhu tweeted, "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" (SIC)

Check Tweet:

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

