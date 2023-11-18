Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, November 18, took a dog at the Congress party ahead of the assembly election in Rajasthan. Speaking to the media in Rajasthan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Congress ki guarantees Rahul Gandhi dete hai, Rahul Gandhi ki khud ki koi guarantee nahi hai". He also said that the BJP will get more than 140 seats in Rajasthan and form a good government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. "We will do whatever is mentioned in the manifesto," he added. The BJP leader said that Hemant Meena will win with majority votes from the Pratapgarh assembly constituency. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Can Try As Much As He Wants, Congress Will Retain Government in State, Says Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Attacks Congress

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "I believe that Hemant Meena will win with majority votes from Pratapgarh assembly constituency. In Rajasthan, BJP will get more than 140 seats and we will form a good government under the leadership of PM Modi...We will do… pic.twitter.com/eEi4Dg6yW5 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

