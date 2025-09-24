Today, September 24, the Election Commission announced the election schedule to fill four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one Rajya Sabha seat in Punjab. As per the announcement, the by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will be held on October 24. As per the ECI notice, voting and counting will be held on the same day. All four Jammu and Kashmir seats have been vacant since February 2021, with the Punjab seat falling vacant after the resignation of MP Sanjeev Arora in July. The last date to file nominations for both elections is October 13. The last date to withdraw candidatures is October 16. Election Commission Delists 474 More Political Parties for Failing To Contest Polls Continuously for 6 Years, Initiates Action Against 359 Others for Violating Norms.

Rajya Sabha Polls for Four Seats in Jammu and Kashmir on October 24

By-election announced for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu & Kashmir. Voting and counting to be held on October 24th. All four seats have been vacant since February 2021. pic.twitter.com/N3723LrGGi — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

By-Election Announced for 1 Rajya Sabha Seat of Punjab

By-election announced for 1 Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab. Voting and counting to be held on October 24th. The seat was vacant after the resignation of MP Sanjeev Arora in July. pic.twitter.com/acHIImqPwE — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)