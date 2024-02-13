In a significant development for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is slated to be the party's candidate from Rajasthan, as per party sources. Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination tomorrow, February 14. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi To File Nomination for RS Polls on February 14, Say Sources.

Sonia Gandhi to Contest Rajya Sabha Polls from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi to be Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan: Party sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

