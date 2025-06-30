In a setback to the Telangana BJP, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh quit the party on Monday, June 30, expressing strong disappointment over media reports that Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the state party president. Earlier in the day, it was reported that T Raja Singh pitched for the post of the BJP Telangana president. In his resignation letter addressed to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Raja Singh said the decision reflects a “betrayal” of lakhs of workers who stood by the party through thick and thin. Hyderabad Police Issue Notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh, Urge Him to Use Bulletproof Escort After Receiving ‘Threatening Calls’.

T Raja Singh Resigns From BJP

Firebrand Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh resigns from party — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

