In an unfortunate incident in Telangana's Hyderabad, a 19-year-old student died due to a clot in her brain after she was shamed by her professor in college. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said the deceased student, Varshini, a student of Government College, Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, was late to college. When the lecturers refused to let her into the classroom, she told one of them that she was on her period, due to which she was late. However, instead of allowing her into the classroom, the lecturer asked her to show proof of her menstruation. Varshini's classmates said that the lecturer demeaned her and abused her, saying she was "acting". Distressed by the incident, Varshini went back home, where she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by her parents. It is reported that she was declared dead on arrival due to a clot in her brain. After the incident, her parents alleged that she died due to the humiliation and the stress. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: BTech Student Collapses and Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket at CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

SHOW US PROOF OF MENSTRUATION! 19 year old Varshini, a student of Government College, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad was late to college. Lecturers refused to let Varshini into the classroom. She told her lecturer that she is on her period and hence got delayed. The great lecturer… pic.twitter.com/oHTvOwvjMB — Revathi (@revathitweets) January 9, 2026

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

