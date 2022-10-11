After Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM said that the 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' is an identity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and people know about it. Shinde further said, "Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks are happy today. We will contest election on this symbol and we will win." On Monday, Eknath Shinde in a tweet said, "Finally, the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's strong Hindutvawadi thoughts. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts."

Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainiks Are Happy Today

This 'Two Swords & Shield symbol' is an identity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and people know about it. Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks are happy today. We will contest election on this symbol and we will win: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on symbol allotted to their faction by ECI pic.twitter.com/fitBkZYPNn — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

