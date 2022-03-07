According to exit poll by survey by various news channels, the Congress will clinch 32-38 seats in Uttarakhand, closely followed by BJP with 31-33 seats. AAP will win between 0 to 3 seats.

The score of exit poll survey says, there is a close contest between the arch rivals. Survey is not clear that which party will form the government in the state.

Uttarakhand: 70 Seats.

Exit Poll Congress BJP AAP India Today Axis My India 20-30 36-46 0 ABP C-Voter 32-38 26-32 0-2 Jan Ki Baat India News 27-35 32-41 0-1 News24 Today’s Chanakya 43 24 0

