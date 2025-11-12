The Nitish Kumar-led NDA is projected to secure a comfortable majority in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, according to Today’s Chanakya exit poll. The survey predicts 160 ± 12 seats for the BJP-led NDA with an estimated 44% ± 3% vote share, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is likely to win 77 ± 12 seats with 38% ± 3% votes. Other parties may bag 6 ± 3 seats with 18% ± 3%of the vote share. The results suggest a clear edge for the NDA, driven by Nitish Kumar’s leadership and BJP’s strong organizational base, while the Mahagathbandhan appears to be falling short of the majority mark. The final outcome will be revealed on counting day on Friday, November 14, 2025. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India: NDA Likely To Secure Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat and Vote Share.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Today’s Chanakya

#TCAnalysis#BiharElection2025 Bihar 2025 Seat Projection BJP+ 160 ± 12 Seats RJD+ 77 ± 12 Seats Others 6 ± 3 Seats#TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Today’s Chanakya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

