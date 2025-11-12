The Axis My India exit poll predicts a clear edge for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, estimating 121–141 seats with around 43% vote share. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is projected to secure 98–118 seats, trailing slightly behind. Notably, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is expected to outperform the BJP in seat count within the NDA alliance. The NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM (S), and RLM, while the MGB includes RJD, Congress, VIP, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and IIP. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj may open its account with 0–2 seats, indicating limited traction for the new political outfit in its debut electoral test. The Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 will be declared on Friday, November 14. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by TIF Research: Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Set for Comfortable Majority, Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Catch Up; Check Party-Wise Seat Projection Here.

Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Axis My India

