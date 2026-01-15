The Axis My India exit poll has projected a strong performance by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026, held after a four-year delay. According to the survey, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to win between 131 and 151 of the 227 seats in the civic body, consolidating its position in India’s richest municipal corporation. Axis My India has also predicted a commanding 42 per cent vote share for the BJP and its allies in Mumbai. The BMC election is seen as politically significant, given the intense contest between the reunited Thackeray brothers on one side and the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance on the other. Voting across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra saw participation from a massive electorate. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16. Mumbai BMC Election Result 2026: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details.

BMC Exit Poll Result 2026 by Axis My India

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Axis My India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)